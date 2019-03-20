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3/20/19 #OKAY! POTUS DEFEATS ISIS: De_p State Panic #StopTheBias #Stopthehate
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26 views • January 01, 2021
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3/20/19: On the 1st day of Spring, President Trump announces that ISIS has been defeated. Meanwhile, the globalists pretend that Western Civilization is the new threat to humanity. #FakeNews
under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please watch Dave Janda's excellent video yesterday detailing President Trump's cutting off of the De_p State's "supply lines":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFoAd4YXfEk
The Jamaica Muslim Center was holding a "renaming ceremony" of the 168th Ave block to JMC Way on March 15:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/a-day-after-new-zealand-mosque-massacre-nypd-watches-as-queens-muslims-come-out-for-city-ceremony-honoring-faith-center
Linda Sarsour's mentor, Siraj Wahhaj, is a person of interest in the WTC b_mbing of 1993 and believes that Americans should all become Muslim:
https://www.independentsentinel.com/linda-sarsours-mentor-is-an-unindicted-conspirator-in-93-wtc-bombing/
Important article by Channel 18 News detailing information of the NZ sh__ter:
https://www.news18.com/news/world/from-pakistan-to-north-korea-gym-enthusiast-new-zealand-shooter-shared-pictures-of-his-world-tour-2068437.html
An 18 year old is now facing a possible 14 year jail sentence for posting the NZ m_ssacre video:
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/03/new-zealand-teen-faces-14-year-jail-term-for-sharing-massacre-video
Yadizi trafficking victims still missing:
https://ratherexposethem.blogspot.com/2019/03/3000-yazidi-sex-slaves-missing-feared.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/aug/07/who-yazidi-isis-iraq-religion-ethnicity-mountains
Stephen Colbert canceled his trip to NZ for the Late Show today bc of the mass_cre. He hosted Jacinda Arden on The Late Show:
https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/stephen-colbert-new-zealand-shootings-late-show-cbs-1203166392/
Ihl_n Omar met with Erdogan during the same UN conference:
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/omar-met-erdogan/
History of the Musl_m Brotherhood in the USA:
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/3672/muslim-brotherhood-us-government
A J_had watch event that survived the SPLC attempts to shut it down:
https://gellerreport.com/2018/04/terror-splc-antifa.html/
Melody Barnes: AKA, Aspen Institute, CAP:
https://www.law.virginia.edu/faculty/profile/mcb2be/2698863
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
3/20/19: On the 1st day of Spring, President Trump announces that ISIS has been defeated. Meanwhile, the globalists pretend that Western Civilization is the new threat to humanity. #FakeNews
under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please watch Dave Janda's excellent video yesterday detailing President Trump's cutting off of the De_p State's "supply lines":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFoAd4YXfEk
The Jamaica Muslim Center was holding a "renaming ceremony" of the 168th Ave block to JMC Way on March 15:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/a-day-after-new-zealand-mosque-massacre-nypd-watches-as-queens-muslims-come-out-for-city-ceremony-honoring-faith-center
Linda Sarsour's mentor, Siraj Wahhaj, is a person of interest in the WTC b_mbing of 1993 and believes that Americans should all become Muslim:
https://www.independentsentinel.com/linda-sarsours-mentor-is-an-unindicted-conspirator-in-93-wtc-bombing/
Important article by Channel 18 News detailing information of the NZ sh__ter:
https://www.news18.com/news/world/from-pakistan-to-north-korea-gym-enthusiast-new-zealand-shooter-shared-pictures-of-his-world-tour-2068437.html
An 18 year old is now facing a possible 14 year jail sentence for posting the NZ m_ssacre video:
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/03/new-zealand-teen-faces-14-year-jail-term-for-sharing-massacre-video
Yadizi trafficking victims still missing:
https://ratherexposethem.blogspot.com/2019/03/3000-yazidi-sex-slaves-missing-feared.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/aug/07/who-yazidi-isis-iraq-religion-ethnicity-mountains
Stephen Colbert canceled his trip to NZ for the Late Show today bc of the mass_cre. He hosted Jacinda Arden on The Late Show:
https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/stephen-colbert-new-zealand-shootings-late-show-cbs-1203166392/
Ihl_n Omar met with Erdogan during the same UN conference:
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/omar-met-erdogan/
History of the Musl_m Brotherhood in the USA:
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/3672/muslim-brotherhood-us-government
A J_had watch event that survived the SPLC attempts to shut it down:
https://gellerreport.com/2018/04/terror-splc-antifa.html/
Melody Barnes: AKA, Aspen Institute, CAP:
https://www.law.virginia.edu/faculty/profile/mcb2be/2698863
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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