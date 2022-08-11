Behind The Scenes Share The Vision

For information, donate or buy tickets visit Resistance Chicks Web page https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/ Behind the scenes where Featured Speakers get together share each others vision for the upcoming Plymouth "The Covenant" event. Each one brings a unique gift and calling to share with participants taking a missionary journey to the birth place of our Great Christian Nation. God created America to spread the good news. Faith in God leads to morality, that leads to law that leads to Biblical expertise in education which lead to God's power in man enabling the simplest man to overthrow Tyranny. With God's Spirit working with them. The good news is that through Jesus Christ, God used his mighty power to liberate all men. We get our Life, Liberty and happiness all from obedience to God who set us all FREE.! Now men live to please Almighty God, love our fellow man treating all men equally, fairy justly. Own land, raise our own children, grow our own food, etc. As Freemen. We do not live by the dictates of mere men.

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