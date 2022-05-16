Relationship Help: OWN YOUR OWN STUFF, Are You Coming From Love or Fear? Ep1

Are you coming from Love or Fear?

Today’s episodes discusses how often we have incidences, conflict, stories and communication that come from fear, many times without realizing it. As we have endured heavy fear programing, this brings awareness to the stories we are or have engaged in and ways to become more consciously aware of our triggers and fears. We also look at the love frequency, what it is, what it looks like and how to get more of it sharing tools to bring this vibration into play anytime you are triggered to feel anything less than your best, just like a real super-power.

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To contact Jane or book for a coaching session head to www.janedonovan.com.au