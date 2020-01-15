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Democrats Dropping Like Flies As Imminent Trump Victory In 2020 Looms - War Room Full Show
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19 views • January 15, 2020
Major developments in the red pilling of the world as the U.N. admits that vaccines are doing harm and it can no longer be kept under wraps. Tom Pappert joins the program with breaking news that George Nadar is back in the news for trafficking underage boys again for sex use. We highlight the fracturing of the Democrat party searching for an identity and candidate that works with the American people. Greg Reese joins the program to discuss the latest developments in Iran and what might happen next. Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
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