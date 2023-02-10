Psalms 2; Who is the Messiah of Psalms 2? Torah Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

18 Sh'vat 5783

February 9, 2023





Many people have a misconception that any descendant from King David can be the Messiah but as I explained before this is not the case.





Messiah is the son of King Solomon yibbum of Nathan. [link below: Is the Messiah a Descendant of King Solomon?]





[Messiah has a Spanish name: Obadiah 1:20, NASB: And the exiles of this army of the sons of Israel, Who are among the Canaanites as far as Zarephath, And the exiles of Jerusalem who are in Sepharad, Will possess the cities of the Negev.]





In this video we will see a clip from ONE FOR ISRAEL Ministry "Christians Corrupted Psalms 2:12 "Kiss the Son"

I agree with the their interpretation of doctrine of Christians on Psalms 2, but **Wrong Messiah**!





So let's go into the Torah Code to see who HaShem (God) calls his Messiah or his King Messiah!





This video is called Psalms 2; Who is HaShem's King Messiah?





#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai





