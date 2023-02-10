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Psalms 2; Who is the Messiah of Psalms 2? Torah Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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11 views • February 10, 2023
18 Sh'vat 5783
February 9, 2023
[Response to #jews #christianity #christian #Christians on Psalms 2]
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
Many people have a misconception that any descendant from King David can be the Messiah but as I explained before this is not the case.
Messiah is the son of King Solomon yibbum of Nathan. [link below: Is the Messiah a Descendant of King Solomon?]
[Messiah has a Spanish name: Obadiah 1:20, NASB: And the exiles of this army of the sons of Israel, Who are among the Canaanites as far as Zarephath, And the exiles of Jerusalem who are in Sepharad, Will possess the cities of the Negev.]
In this video we will see a clip from ONE FOR ISRAEL Ministry "Christians Corrupted Psalms 2:12 "Kiss the Son"
I agree with the their interpretation of doctrine of Christians on Psalms 2, but **Wrong Messiah**!
So let's go into the Torah Code to see who HaShem (God) calls his Messiah or his King Messiah!
This video is called Psalms 2; Who is HaShem's King Messiah?
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Links
Response to the Objection "Christians Corrupted Psalm 2:12: "Kiss the Son"ONE FOR ISRAEL Ministry
https://youtu.be/lqUNICidKQs
Is the Messiah a Descendant of King Solomon?
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/1714864/jewish/Is-the-Messiah-a-Descendant-of-King-Solomon.htm
Jesus Christ is Dead Buried in Kashmir India Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai https://youtu.be/NDlT3WdaVzg R. Jiziahu Is Not The Messiah Torah Code By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai https://youtu.be/0MSlivmL5cc
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