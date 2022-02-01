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Dr. Sam Bailey: If Covid-19 Doesn't Exist, What Is Making People Sick?
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591 views • February 01, 2022
Dr. Sam Bailey: https://open.lbry.com/@drsambailey:c
Original: https://open.lbry.com/@drsambailey:c/what-is-making-people-sick:b
Dr. Sam Bailey's Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave her a tip! : https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Buy Virus Mania: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
References:
1. Pseudopandemic - Iain Davis:
https://in-this-together.com/pnnt/
2. What is “COVID-19” and where is the “pandemic”?, 2021:
https://drsambailey.com/2021/08/07/what-is-covid19-and-where-is-the-pandemic/
3. Euromomo:
https://www.euromomo.eu/graphs-and-maps/
4. UK Team File Complaint of Crimes Against Humanity With The International Criminal Court, December 2021:
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/10/uk-team-file-complaint-of-crimes-against-humanity-with-the-international-criminal-court/
5. Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64, 1 January 2022:
https://www.thecentersquare.com/indiana/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages-18-64/article_71473b12-6b1e-11ec-8641-5b2c06725e2c.html
6. US mortality figures:
https://www.usmortality.com/excess-percent
7. The higher the vaccination rate, the higher the excess mortality Prof. Dr. Rolf Steyer and Dr. Gregor Kappler, 16 November 2021:
https://www.skirsch.com/covid/GermanAnalysis.pdf
8. The Definition of “Pandemic” has been Altered, 2021:
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/03/22/the-definition-of-pandemic-has-been-altered/
9. Jerm Warfare - Mattias Desmet on Covid mass psychosis, 2021:
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/mattias-desmet:6
]
10. Washing car with gas:
https://odysee.com/@AlexJonesChannel:c/Hilarious-But-Scary--Idiocracy-2022-Is-Here:0
Follow her on Telegram : https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Original: https://open.lbry.com/@drsambailey:c/what-is-making-people-sick:b
Dr. Sam Bailey's Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave her a tip! : https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Buy Virus Mania: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
References:
1. Pseudopandemic - Iain Davis:
https://in-this-together.com/pnnt/
2. What is “COVID-19” and where is the “pandemic”?, 2021:
https://drsambailey.com/2021/08/07/what-is-covid19-and-where-is-the-pandemic/
3. Euromomo:
https://www.euromomo.eu/graphs-and-maps/
4. UK Team File Complaint of Crimes Against Humanity With The International Criminal Court, December 2021:
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/10/uk-team-file-complaint-of-crimes-against-humanity-with-the-international-criminal-court/
5. Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64, 1 January 2022:
https://www.thecentersquare.com/indiana/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages-18-64/article_71473b12-6b1e-11ec-8641-5b2c06725e2c.html
6. US mortality figures:
https://www.usmortality.com/excess-percent
7. The higher the vaccination rate, the higher the excess mortality Prof. Dr. Rolf Steyer and Dr. Gregor Kappler, 16 November 2021:
https://www.skirsch.com/covid/GermanAnalysis.pdf
8. The Definition of “Pandemic” has been Altered, 2021:
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/03/22/the-definition-of-pandemic-has-been-altered/
9. Jerm Warfare - Mattias Desmet on Covid mass psychosis, 2021:
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/mattias-desmet:6
]
10. Washing car with gas:
https://odysee.com/@AlexJonesChannel:c/Hilarious-But-Scary--Idiocracy-2022-Is-Here:0
Follow her on Telegram : https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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