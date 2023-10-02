Create New Account
The Imperial Senate: Anti-Federalist Warnings
Tenth Amendment Center
Published a day ago

A *permanent* or *baneful* aristocracy - despite federalist assurances to the contrary - with senators mostly serving for life - that's what many anti-federalists warned we'd get with the structure of the federal Senate.


Path to Liberty: October 2, 2023

Keywords
libertyconstitutionsenatehistorywarninglibertarianfoundersfederalistanti-federalist

