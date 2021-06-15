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[VOSTFR] Le Dr Madej tire la sonnette dalarme au sujet de la nanotechnologie dans le vaccin COVID-19
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11 views • June 15, 2021
Source: Dr Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywuCRVJVDqs
Traduction Guy Fawkes :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjWCDo8YqQb2tFFbQ1ZdacA
Références:
https://sciencebusiness.technewslit.com/?p=36802
https://pubs.rsc.org/--/content/articlelanding/2015/ra/c5ra01508a#!divAbstract
https://www.aier.org/article/why-operation-warp-speed-could-be-deadly/
https://www.facebook.com/1780584826/posts/10213711458378968/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1232869/
https://kenfm.de/bill-gates-predicts-700000-victims-from-corona-vaccination/
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2020/05/moderna-coronavirus-vaccine-how-it-works-cvd/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nathanvardi/2020/07/29/modernas-mysterious-coronavirus-vaccine-delivery-system/#2407aa462d9c
http://genedrivefiles.synbiowatch.org/2017/12/01/us-military-gene-drive-development/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/gdpr-consent/?next_url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.washingtonpost.com%2fscience%2f2018%2f11%2f30%2fgene-drive-research-fight-diseases-can-proceed-cautiously-un-group-decides%2f
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMl0ty6evhU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksEVaO806Oo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAAZD7QSDiM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ofdd4ILdpVY
https://scialert.net/fulltext/?doi=biotech.2011.136.148
http://ir.inovio.com/news-releases/news-releases-details/2020/INOVIOs-COVID-19-DNA-Vaccine-INO-4800-Demonstrates-Robust-Neutralizing-Antibody-and-T-Cell-Immune-Responses-in-Preclinical-Models/default.aspx
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/232740966_What_you_always_needed_to_know_about_electroporation_based_DNA_vaccines
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/international-business/article-astrazeneca-to-be-exempt-from-coronavirus-vaccine-liability-claims-in/
https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-sciences/20-things-you-didn't-know-about-dna
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/gene-editing-moderna-and-transhumanism/
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200715095500.htm
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC33911/
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-potential-coronavirus-vaccine-could-be-as-easy-as-sticking-on-a-bandage-2020-04-08
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3675524/#!po=0.446429
https://www.genengnews.com/topics/drug-discovery/quantum-dots-deliver-vaccines-and-invisibly-encode-vaccination-history-in-skin/
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-microneedle-patch/60868/
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-microneedle-patch/60868/
https://nerdist.com/article/invisible-tattoos-vaccination-records-tracking/
https://www.thermofisher.com/fr/fr/home/references/gibco-cell-culture-basics/transfection-basics/introduction-to-transfection.html
https://profusa.com/injectable-body-sensors-take-personal-chemistry-to-a-cell-phone-closer-to-reality/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/sarwantsingh/2017/11/20/transhumanism-and-the-future-of-humanity-seven-ways-the-world-will-change-by-2030/#47194dd97d79
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200715095500.htm
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/338044557_Biocompatible_near-infrared_quantum_dots_delivered_to_the_skin_by_microneedle_patches_record_vaccination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywuCRVJVDqs
Traduction Guy Fawkes :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjWCDo8YqQb2tFFbQ1ZdacA
Références:
https://sciencebusiness.technewslit.com/?p=36802
https://pubs.rsc.org/--/content/articlelanding/2015/ra/c5ra01508a#!divAbstract
https://www.aier.org/article/why-operation-warp-speed-could-be-deadly/
https://www.facebook.com/1780584826/posts/10213711458378968/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1232869/
https://kenfm.de/bill-gates-predicts-700000-victims-from-corona-vaccination/
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2020/05/moderna-coronavirus-vaccine-how-it-works-cvd/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nathanvardi/2020/07/29/modernas-mysterious-coronavirus-vaccine-delivery-system/#2407aa462d9c
http://genedrivefiles.synbiowatch.org/2017/12/01/us-military-gene-drive-development/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/gdpr-consent/?next_url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.washingtonpost.com%2fscience%2f2018%2f11%2f30%2fgene-drive-research-fight-diseases-can-proceed-cautiously-un-group-decides%2f
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMl0ty6evhU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksEVaO806Oo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAAZD7QSDiM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ofdd4ILdpVY
https://scialert.net/fulltext/?doi=biotech.2011.136.148
http://ir.inovio.com/news-releases/news-releases-details/2020/INOVIOs-COVID-19-DNA-Vaccine-INO-4800-Demonstrates-Robust-Neutralizing-Antibody-and-T-Cell-Immune-Responses-in-Preclinical-Models/default.aspx
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/232740966_What_you_always_needed_to_know_about_electroporation_based_DNA_vaccines
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/international-business/article-astrazeneca-to-be-exempt-from-coronavirus-vaccine-liability-claims-in/
https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-sciences/20-things-you-didn't-know-about-dna
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/gene-editing-moderna-and-transhumanism/
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200715095500.htm
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC33911/
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-potential-coronavirus-vaccine-could-be-as-easy-as-sticking-on-a-bandage-2020-04-08
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3675524/#!po=0.446429
https://www.genengnews.com/topics/drug-discovery/quantum-dots-deliver-vaccines-and-invisibly-encode-vaccination-history-in-skin/
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-microneedle-patch/60868/
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-microneedle-patch/60868/
https://nerdist.com/article/invisible-tattoos-vaccination-records-tracking/
https://www.thermofisher.com/fr/fr/home/references/gibco-cell-culture-basics/transfection-basics/introduction-to-transfection.html
https://profusa.com/injectable-body-sensors-take-personal-chemistry-to-a-cell-phone-closer-to-reality/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/sarwantsingh/2017/11/20/transhumanism-and-the-future-of-humanity-seven-ways-the-world-will-change-by-2030/#47194dd97d79
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200715095500.htm
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/338044557_Biocompatible_near-infrared_quantum_dots_delivered_to_the_skin_by_microneedle_patches_record_vaccination
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