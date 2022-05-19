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Have you heard about the WHO Pandemic Treaty?
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64 views • May 19, 2022
Ben Swann, May 17, 2022
Have you heard about the WHO Pandemic Treaty? There is a lot of discussion online that President Joe Biden is about to sign over U.S. Sovereignty later this year when he signs the World Health Organization Pandemic Treaty.
https://sovren.media/video/what-is-the-who-quot-pandemic-treaty-quot-1146.html
Have you heard about the WHO Pandemic Treaty? There is a lot of discussion online that President Joe Biden is about to sign over U.S. Sovereignty later this year when he signs the World Health Organization Pandemic Treaty.
https://sovren.media/video/what-is-the-who-quot-pandemic-treaty-quot-1146.html
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