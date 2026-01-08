MOVIE NIGHT #62

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movie ⭐
https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/5d740a9c-2899-4581-9516-1249da2598cb
------------------
One Battle After Another is a 2025 American black comedy action thriller film, written, co-produced, and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson ] It is loosely based and inspired by the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon./ The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Lockjaw sends troops to Baktan Cross using an immigration and drug operation as cover. brings Willa to the militia, but, after a change of heart, frees her and is killed in a shootout with the militia.👀