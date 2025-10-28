Canada to Export Gold but there is a Catch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada’s mainstream headlines claim “Gold is about to become our second-largest export.” But what they won’t tell you is who really owns the mines. From 2010 to 2024, an estimated $2.4–$2.6 trillion in Chinese money laundering poured into Canadian real estate — pricing out families and making home ownership a fantasy. Now, the same pattern is repeating in our natural-resource sector. Chinese state-linked corporations are quietly buying up Canadian gold mines, aided by a complacent government that refuses to block foreign takeovers. “Canada will export gold, but the Chinese will make the money.” – Mike Martins This episode of Mike in the Night breaks down: The myth of “Canadian prosperity” through gold exports How fentanyl and laundered capital are tied to these acquisitions The IMF’s historic playbook in Africa — and how it’s repeating in the West Parallels between Angola, Mozambique, and modern-day Canada 🪙 Watch the related segment: Goldback Wars – Mike Martins 🇵🇹 Also on my Portuguese channel: África à Venda / Africa for Sale 👉 Join the conversation live — Friday nights on Mike in the Night! #GoldBackWars #MikeMartins #CanadianHousingCrisis #ChinaTakeover #MoneyLaundering #CanadaSellsOut #IMF #GoldExports #FentanylCrisis