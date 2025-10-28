BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Canada to Export Gold but there is a Catch
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
180 followers
Follow
64 views • 22 hours ago

Canada’s mainstream headlines claim “Gold is about to become our second-largest export.” But what they won’t tell you is who really owns the mines. From 2010 to 2024, an estimated $2.4–$2.6 trillion in Chinese money laundering poured into Canadian real estate — pricing out families and making home ownership a fantasy. Now, the same pattern is repeating in our natural-resource sector. Chinese state-linked corporations are quietly buying up Canadian gold mines, aided by a complacent government that refuses to block foreign takeovers. “Canada will export gold, but the Chinese will make the money.” – Mike Martins This episode of Mike in the Night breaks down: The myth of “Canadian prosperity” through gold exports How fentanyl and laundered capital are tied to these acquisitions The IMF’s historic playbook in Africa — and how it’s repeating in the West Parallels between Angola, Mozambique, and modern-day Canada 🪙 Watch the related segment: Goldback Wars – Mike Martins 🇵🇹 Also on my Portuguese channel: África à Venda / Africa for Sale 👉 Join the conversation live — Friday nights on Mike in the Night! #GoldBackWars #MikeMartins #CanadianHousingCrisis #ChinaTakeover #MoneyLaundering #CanadaSellsOut #IMF #GoldExports #FentanylCrisis

Keywords
trudeaunightchinese money launderingcanada economyvancouver real estategoldback warsafrica for salechinese investment takeoverimf warscanadian housing bubblegold mining corruption
