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The Fauci Emails Reveal Ineptitude, Corruption, and
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50 views • June 02, 2021
The Fauci Emails Reveal Ineptitude, Corruption, and Ignored Warnings Over ChiCom Coverup
Private emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request reveal him ignoring warnings from a PhD physicist about trusting the Chinese Communist Party’s COVID-19 data.
“Too long for me to read,” Fauci wrote in response to an email from Dr. Erik Nilsen, a published PhD physicist and CEO of neuroscience research company Bio-Signal.
Sources:
The Fauci Emails Reveal Ineptitude, Corruption, and Ignored Warnings Over ChiCom Coverup
https://noqreport.com/2021/06/02/the-fauci-emails-reveal-ineptitude-corruption-and-ignored-warnings-over-chicom-coverup/
Private emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request reveal him ignoring warnings from a PhD physicist about trusting the Chinese Communist Party’s COVID-19 data.
“Too long for me to read,” Fauci wrote in response to an email from Dr. Erik Nilsen, a published PhD physicist and CEO of neuroscience research company Bio-Signal.
Sources:
The Fauci Emails Reveal Ineptitude, Corruption, and Ignored Warnings Over ChiCom Coverup
https://noqreport.com/2021/06/02/the-fauci-emails-reveal-ineptitude-corruption-and-ignored-warnings-over-chicom-coverup/
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