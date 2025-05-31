BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Busker Mike XV
Lightpath
From time to time Busker Mike is able to take centre spot in front of the old Melbourne City Post Office in the Bourke Street Mall. Where he plays depends on the weekly draw. He draws a crowd, more than that he engages with them through his finger work, playing popular melodies with a lively beat accompaniment. 

soulmikefingerselectric guitarmelodypickingenjoymentauditionstrummingbuskerbourke street mallstring skillsfretsbusker registration
