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Soul-Pods, Base Reality And Why The Matrix Exists: Projecting Your Soul Into An Archontic Simulation
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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SOURCES: INSPIRED "Remote Viewer Saw Why The Matrix Really Exists"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjgW1bQDOBo

Pink Tourmaline "Rachel Corpus INTERVIEW: Humans in PODS, Base Reality, & Sol Exile 13"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhCz8GR6XrM

Why was the Matrix/Simulation really created? Is it "just" to extract energy or loosh or is there another reason? According to Remote Viewer Brett Stuart there is and his findings are quite surprising.


REFERENCES:

Website: https://theinspiredchannel.com/

Brett Stuart & Technical Intuition: https://www.technicalintuition.com/

Training With Morgan Farrell: https://remoteviewingtraining.com/

Pink Tourmaline: https://www.youtube.com/@PinkTourmaline-i3o

Rachel Corpus: https://www.rachelcorpus.com/


WATCH TOP 3 REMOTE VIEWINGS ABOUT THE AFTERLIFE:

Remote Viewing Moksha - Liberation from a Prison Planet https://t1p.de/xflwm

Farsight - Remote Viewing Death Traps https://t1p.de/s3f55

Intuitive Underground - Remote Viewing the Afterlife https://t1p.de/ximvx


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


WATCH - JESUS' DARK SECRETS:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://t1p.de/vu22m

"The Templar Revelation" https://t1p.de/oatts

"The Dark Secrets of Jesus Playlist" https://t1p.de/4jy0q


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE


Keywords
ufoastral projectionartificial intelligenceprison planetafterlifendeastral travelreptilianssoul trapgreyslooshreincarnationuapalien abductionreincarnation traphereafter
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