DUTCH FARMERS PROTEST GOVT CUTS | The HighWire with Del Bigtree

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In the Netherlands, Dutch farmers are ground zero for resistance to heavy-handed EU environmental edicts. Agenda 2030 climate cuts are targeting livestock and small farmers in a bid to drastically cut food production at a critical time, as the food chain already suffers from lockdown restrictions and soaring gas prices.
#DutchFarmersProtest #SriLankaEconomicCrisis #FuelPrices #CLIMATECUTS
POSTED: July 20, 2022
Source: https://rumble.com/v1d0pax-dutch-farmers-protest-govt-cuts.html