Fighting for Ternovate - Rybar's Analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
52 views • 1 day ago

Fighting for Ternovate — Rybar's Analysis📝

In late January, Ukrainian formations concentrated significant forces, preparing to launch their own offensive on the northern flank and central sector of the East Zaporizhia direction. At the same time, Russian forces continued advancing toward the enemy's defensive line along the Upper Tersa River.

➡️By February 2, assault troops of the 36th Brigade freed Prydorozhnoe, but further advances here stalled for a time due to AFU counterattacks. On the southern flank, troops freed Novoukrianka early in the month, then over the course of several weeks of fighting drove the enemy out of Tsvetkove, Krynichne, and Horke. Later they captured the important defensive hub at Zaliznodorozhnoe.

➡️Meanwhile, Ukrainian formations launched an offensive by February 8 and managed to drive a deep wedge into Russian positions in the vicinity of Ternovate and Dobropolya. Guards "Vostok" troops prevented the breakthrough from developing, restored control over some lost positions at Haichur, and by February 24 freed Rozhdestvensky.

➡️On the northern flank, the enemy by February 14 made a mechanized dash from the Orestopol area, broke through the thinned Russian Armed Forces lines, and by month's end clung to the outskirts of Berezove and Ternove. In parallel, the AFU launched an offensive on another sector of the front and by February 27 landed a landing force in the territory of Vyshnyve and Verbove.

❗️At present, thanks to the actions of Russian drone operators, the pace of the Ukrainian formations' offensive has nearly ground to a halt due to losses in personnel and equipment. Guards "Vostok" units, for their part, not only managed to halt the enemy breakthrough but are also accumulating reserves in preparation for their own attacks.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
