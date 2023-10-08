Globalists open 2nd front in World War III. Attack on Israel activates Zero Hour around the world & America is not immune - This surprise attack seems like a planned operation on all fronts @efenigson

In the realm of geopolitical events, things are almost never as they appear.



The messaging being sent by the media is no longer mere “news.” What we receive from them are carefully crafted narratives meant to advance certain agendas. The same event, in fact, can carry multiple narratives often diametrically opposed to each other because the narratives are tailored to specific audiences and loaded with explosive words and images meant to trigger emotions in those audiences depending on their prior conditioning.



And the devastating attack on Israel Friday night was no exception.



While few realize it, what happened in Israel on the night of Friday, October 6, is an earthquake in terms of the impact on global stability, mostly because of the timing. The events of October 6 cannot be analyzed and properly understood separate from all that has been going on over the last 18 months between the US/NATO and their vassal states and Russia/China and their vassal states. The attack on Israel (a vassal state of the US/NATO) by Hamas (a vassal state of Iran which is a vassal state of Russia/China) opens up a second front in the escalating World War III scenario being advanced by the globalists for reasons I’ve provided in previous articles, the most recent of which was posted September 25 as “The Four D’s of Digitization, Dehumanization, Destruction and Depopulation.”



Ukrainian President Zelensky has already come out with a statement in support of Israel and implying that Russia was responsible for the Hamas attack. We don’t know if that’s true but Zelensky said it so that makes it true for the faction of people who believe Ukraine’s war with Russia is just and totally defensive in nature.



The media tells us that Hamas launched a sneak attack on Israel and caught the IDF napping.



Excuse me, but there is simply no way the Israeli Defense Forces – the most technologically modern, most adept, most highly trained security force in the world – did not see this attack coming. For them to be caught off guard is inconceivable.



We’re told they were totally surprised. Even on the 50th anniversary of the last massive attack on Israel, the Yom Kippur War of October 7, 1973, they were not prepared for an attack from their arch enemy? They left their border unmanned and unprotected, and it was breached in 29 different places, including in some areas right next to an international music festival where tourists from other countries were partying literally within yards of a dangerous Gaza border? Please. I’m not buying it.



Nor is former IDF intelligence officer Efrat Fenigson buying into this narrative. Watch what she has to say in a post to the platform X.



