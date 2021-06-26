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This Quantum Life #115 - Allow the Opposition
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40 views • June 26, 2021
Those of us who have chosen to revel in the darkness are only a single choice away from entering the world of light and love. Even the darkest of us still have the light of consciousness that is who they basically are.
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