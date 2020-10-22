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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 22 October 2020
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4 views • October 23, 2020
Need to Know (22 October 2020) with David Scorpio & Carl Herman. WH Chief of Staff Meadows says Biden Crime Family involved in massive money laundering schemes. Giuliani continues to release more damning Biden laptop revelations. False flag massive attack coming to bail out Biden? What is 8645? US Deep State says Iran and Russia meddling in 2020 elections. Polls wildly different. Obama shows up in Philly--no one cares. Canadian Corona detention camps are real! Coney Barrett about to join Supreme Court.
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