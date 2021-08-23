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HOW TO PROTECT YOUR ENERGY
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20 views • August 23, 2021
We are beings living a 3D existence on this planet. It’s VERY important right now that we protect our energy, especially those who are doing energy work because if you're not protecting yourself, then you are setting yourself up to be exposed to lower frequency vibrations and energies.
Here is another video that I think you should watch on It's Never Too Late to Live Abundantly https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjalP7Sz3xU&;list=UUL5ZKzIqE48oodQutpZ9cUQ&index=47
For more amazing wealth paradigm-shifting content, head over to my YouTube channel and subscribe!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Here is another video that I think you should watch on It's Never Too Late to Live Abundantly https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjalP7Sz3xU&;list=UUL5ZKzIqE48oodQutpZ9cUQ&index=47
For more amazing wealth paradigm-shifting content, head over to my YouTube channel and subscribe!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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