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AZOV Nazi Children's Training Camps in Ukraine! With shooting lessons, Nazi Symbols & Slogans like "Death to the Muscovites (Russians)!"
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124 views • March 20, 2022
The following was the translation from this video.
Azov children's training camps in Ukraine!
With shooting lessons, Nazi symbols and slogans like "Death to the Muscovites!" For many years, Ukrainian children have been incredibly brainwashed and raised to be Russian-hating young soldiers.
The Azov battalion is officially part of the Ukrainian army.
Azov children's training camps in Ukraine!
With shooting lessons, Nazi symbols and slogans like "Death to the Muscovites!" For many years, Ukrainian children have been incredibly brainwashed and raised to be Russian-hating young soldiers.
The Azov battalion is officially part of the Ukrainian army.
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