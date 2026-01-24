BREAKING: ACTIVIST SHOT DEAD IN MINNEAPOLIS! - Man Unarmed! - What REALLY Happened?

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the shooting death of ICU nurse Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis at an anti-ICE protest which is already leading to massive protests. The National Guard has now been called in.





Alex Jeffrey Pretti was apprehended, pepper sprayed, tackled by half a dozen federal police officers (border patrol) in the streets of Minneapolis, disarmed, then shot what appears to be 10 or 11 times.





While you may not support his politics, he has the right to carry a gun and a right to protest. Thus far there is no evidence that he was committing any violent act. The police shooting the man once he was disarmed is seen in multiple angles of video. While the police claim one of the reasons is due to his ID being inaccessible, that is impossible to know in the moment and doesn't justify shooting and killing someone.





Like the Renee Good situation, it's clear this will snowball and will likely involve major unrest as the state appears to be manufacturing a Civil War scenario in order to bring in further restrictive emergency orders.





You're allowed to protest. You're allowed to carry a gun on you. Since when are conservatives supporting a police state which is by definition a "bigger government?"





You can be against the manufactured mass migration crisis without supporting military police in the streets.





This is all part of the agenda as we come out of the WEF in Davos to bring in extreme restrictions and devolve the country into warring factions. This is how according to Orwell you destroy a civilization. From the inside out. Don't fall for it and don't end up being left behind in the reset when they bring in their technocratic policies under the guise of "national security."





