Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





September 15, 2022





An Economic Collapse is expected to come during the month of September. Pastor Stan is continuing with Part 2 today. A change like we have never seen before is very near. Most prophecies say that the Collapse will be starting in Germany. Also, a German Legislator lets slip the date that “this, 24 of September 2022 will be a day remaining in our memories as a day we will say, I remember exactly where I was”.





00:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen

02:27 – Introduction

05:00 - Global Economic Collapse Recap

15:05 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

16:05 - Overturned - More Info

26:25 - Denver giving free Bug Out Bags

26:45 - Joseph’s Kitchen

28:09 - EMP Shield





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k5781-september-24-25-catastrophe-more-info-09152022.html



