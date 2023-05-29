The Book of Proverbs

Divine Name Audio Book
narrated by Pastor Samuel A. Graham (of Eaton Rapids, MI)
from "The Word of Yahweh - Third Edition" - Copyright 2012
Assembly of Yahweh
1017 N. Gunnell Road
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
Additional recordings found at: https://www.infrastructureministries.org/bible.htm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.