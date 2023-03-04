Congressman Mike Collins : Two years ago right at Thanksgiving, all of those ships were sitting off the coast of California and people started to understand they could not get their Christmas gifts

https://gettr.com/post/p2agpne4710

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Congressman Mike Collins @MikeCollinsGA : Two years ago right at Thanksgiving, all of those ships were sitting off the coast of California and people started to understand they could not get their Christmas gifts. And to that day, people began to realize the influence that has been coming out of China to the United States, People are beginning to wake up now and start to understand if we don’t get back to America First agenda, we will have a lot of problems





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 国会议员迈克·柯林斯：两年前感恩节期间，所有的货船都滞留在加州海岸，人们才开始明白他们可能在圣诞节无法拿到礼物了。从那天起，人们开始明白中共对美国的影响力有多大。人们现在已经开始觉醒，并明白如果我们不回到“美国优先”，我们将会遭受很多麻烦。



