Sound of Freedom's Tim Ballard, Jim Caviezel, and Eduardo Verástegui | Flashpoint

Flash Point's Gene Bailey with Sound of Freedom's Tim Ballard, Jim Caviezel, and Eduardo VerásteguiAmazing storytellers discuss the work of modern-day, real-life hero Tim Ballard! A select part of the Flash Point Live in Ohio.
Watch this and then get your tickets for the film!
https://www.angel.com/tickets/sound-of-freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.