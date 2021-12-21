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mRNA vaccines have never been used on humans before. That, by very definition, is "human experimentation" #NurembergCode: Article 6, Sections 1 and 3. Vaccinations forced BY ANY MEANS
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60 views • December 21, 2021
mRNA vaccines have never been used on humans before. That, by very definition, is "human experimentation" #NurembergCode: Article 6, Sections 1 and 3. Vaccinations forced BY ANY MEANS, INCLUDING TAKING RIGHTS FROM PEOPLE, are 100% in violation of the Nuremberg Code. Threatening people with restrictions for not taking the vaccine is force by coercion
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