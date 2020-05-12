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Debrief/ Dream: evil man buying world machine/ M.Obama in Edmonton/ Zerubbabel as God's Signet Ring
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22 views • May 12, 2020
Originally published Feb. 28, 2019.
Just to clarify, when I said, "right mind", I meant using our critical thinking skills.
When I said "free standing images", I am again speaking of hard light holograms (tangible).
Minute 29:50 Zerubbabel - God's signet ring
Famous magician dream: https://youtu.be/zH1G2oZfb1A (minute 18:20)
Anthony Patch's video was, once again, removed from YouTube. Sorry.
Holographic Beast video no longer available.
Maurice Sklar Courtroom of Heaven Vision: https://sklarministries.com/teaching (2nd post)
Diana Olivieri word: https://youtu.be/orDfFjINGJM
Just to clarify, when I said, "right mind", I meant using our critical thinking skills.
When I said "free standing images", I am again speaking of hard light holograms (tangible).
Minute 29:50 Zerubbabel - God's signet ring
Famous magician dream: https://youtu.be/zH1G2oZfb1A (minute 18:20)
Anthony Patch's video was, once again, removed from YouTube. Sorry.
Holographic Beast video no longer available.
Maurice Sklar Courtroom of Heaven Vision: https://sklarministries.com/teaching (2nd post)
Diana Olivieri word: https://youtu.be/orDfFjINGJM
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