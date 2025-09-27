CTP (20250927 S3ESepVidExclSpecial15) Should US Leave UN - Logic Not Feelings Discussion - BTS Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
United Nations - Should USA pull out, real and honest discussion (logic, not feelings)...
I may NOT always LIKE Reality - BUT I HAVE TO DEAL IN/WITH REALITY, like it or not!!!
I do NOT always get my way so I am going to TAKE MY BALL AND GO HOME is NOT a valid ADULT response!!!
If I want to LIVE like it is the year 225 then I better figure out how to build a inter-timenal device to transport me back to 225
cuz this is the World now in 2025 and I/we have to deal in REALITIES of 2025 not 225!!!