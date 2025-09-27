BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP (20250927 S3ESepVidExclSpecial15) Should US Leave UN - Logic Not Feelings Discussion - BTS Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
9 followers
10 views • 1 day ago

United Nations - Should USA pull out, real and honest discussion (logic, not feelings)...



I may NOT always LIKE Reality - BUT I HAVE TO DEAL IN/WITH REALITY, like it or not!!!


I do NOT always get my way so I am going to TAKE MY BALL AND GO HOME is NOT a valid ADULT response!!!


If I want to LIVE like it is the year 225 then I better figure out how to build a inter-timenal device to transport me back to 225

cuz this is the World now in 2025 and I/we have to deal in REALITIES of 2025 not 225!!!

Keywords
politicsblackconstitutionworldpodcastchristianunusatimeunited nationsunited statesmagawaterrealityisolationbluereddelusionoceancolumbusjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
