CTP (20250927 S3ESepVidExclSpecial15) Should US Leave UN - Logic Not Feelings Discussion - BTS Video

United Nations - Should USA pull out, real and honest discussion (logic, not feelings)...









I may NOT always LIKE Reality - BUT I HAVE TO DEAL IN/WITH REALITY, like it or not!!!





I do NOT always get my way so I am going to TAKE MY BALL AND GO HOME is NOT a valid ADULT response!!!





If I want to LIVE like it is the year 225 then I better figure out how to build a inter-timenal device to transport me back to 225

cuz this is the World now in 2025 and I/we have to deal in REALITIES of 2025 not 225!!!