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"SOME PEOPLE DID SOMETHING" by Toots Sweet
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40 views • March 11, 2021
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This song was written as a response to the idiotic insensitive remarks of an idiotic insensitive democratic congresswoman and the democratic party that supports this rise in anti Semitism and trivialization of the pain Americans still feels from 9/11 ..
This song was written as a response to the idiotic insensitive remarks of an idiotic insensitive democratic congresswoman and the democratic party that supports this rise in anti Semitism and trivialization of the pain Americans still feels from 9/11 ..
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