Shadow Citizen Episode 1 Kurt Haskell January 20, 2021

Attorney Kurt Haskell and Rachael reconnect for the relaunch of ShadowCitizen2.0.



Attorney Haskell is otherwise known as the “Underwear Bomber Witness”. He was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 253, the target of a failed al-Qaeda bombing attempt on Christmas Day, December 25, 2009. He is keenly aware of the use of ‘false flags’ – which are covert operations designed to deceive in such a way as to appear as though it is being carried out by entities, groups, or nations other than those who actually planned and executed it.



After that experience, Kurt has since relocated to Costa Rica. Amazingly, upon a short trip back to the US, he gets first hand footage of the recent NASHVILLE, TN bombing event which many claim, Kurt included, was another ‘false flag’. Naturally, Kurt doesn’t discuss this but rather focuses on his observations and theories of the 2020 US Presidential Election as this interview was recorded shortly before the inauguration.