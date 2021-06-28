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TruNews - 6/28/21*
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200 views • June 28, 2021
Jun 28, 2021
RUSSIAN FM CONDEMNS WEST FOR HOMOSEXUAL BLASPHEMY AGAINST JESUS CHRIST
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov excoriates the West in their blasphemy of Jesus and their accusation of the Son of God as a homosexual. Meanwhile, NATO and the US are planning to continue ramping up their aggression with Crimea and the Sea of Azov.
Nevada Sheriffs are getting fed up with the NSA, and Rick recalls Alaska Senator Mike Gravel, a radically different kind of Democrat who passed away over the weekend.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/28/21) Episode 5
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
RUSSIAN FM CONDEMNS WEST FOR HOMOSEXUAL BLASPHEMY AGAINST JESUS CHRIST
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov excoriates the West in their blasphemy of Jesus and their accusation of the Son of God as a homosexual. Meanwhile, NATO and the US are planning to continue ramping up their aggression with Crimea and the Sea of Azov.
Nevada Sheriffs are getting fed up with the NSA, and Rick recalls Alaska Senator Mike Gravel, a radically different kind of Democrat who passed away over the weekend.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/28/21) Episode 5
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
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