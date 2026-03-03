How to Spot a False Prophet Part 3 | Bible Study with Brother Larry

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

This message warns that many choose the broad way of sin, religion, and self-will, but only the narrow way through Jesus Christ leads to life.

The Broad and Narrow Way

“Wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction…

Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life.”

— Matthew 7:13–14 (KJV)

People may desire sin, but sin leads to death:

“For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

— Romans 6:23 (KJV)

False Prophets

They appear religious, preach works, twist truth, and deceive many:

“Beware of false prophets… inwardly they are ravening wolves.”

— Matthew 7:15 (KJV)

Many will claim good works yet hear:

“I never knew you: depart from me.”

— Matthew 7:23 (KJV)

Man’s Condition and Christ’s Victory

Apart from Christ, we are spiritually dead:

“Dead in trespasses and sins.”

— Ephesians 2:1 (KJV)

But through Christ we have victory over sin, Satan, and the world:

“This is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.”

— 1 John 5:4 (KJV)

Final Call

Build on Christ, not sand:

“He that doeth the will of my Father… shall enter into the kingdom of heaven.”

— Matthew 7:21 (KJV)

In short: Reject false gospels, repent of sin, trust Christ alone, stand firm in truth, and rejoice in the salvation He gives.



