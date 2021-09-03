Iggy Pop After Lords of a New Church Stiv Bators is Ran Over by a Paris Taxi Cab in 1990 (John Lennon style...)



On June 3, 1990, Stiv Bators -- a 40-year-old veteran of the downtown New York City punk scene best known for his time with CBGB favorites Dead Boys -- was struck by a taxi while crossing a street in Paris. He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, but he insisted that he was feeling fine and walked out the front door before receiving any treatment. Sadly, he died that night in his sleep.



His girlfriend later revealed that she spread Stiv's ashes across Jim Morrison's grave in Paris -- a dying wish of the musician -- but not before snorting some of them in a Keith Richards-like attempt to get closer to the deceased.



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