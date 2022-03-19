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Italygate news goes to the Kansas Senate & Unhinged Liberal goes crazy at Truckers
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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We once again discuss the top stories of the day in America and additionally world politics. One big story that the fake news is purposely not covering is the Italygate news went to the Kansas Senate. Barack Obama, Joe Biden and also other government officials won't be happy about that as Durham gets info about the crime in Italy. We also watch a crazy video of an unhinged liberal as he goes crazy at truckers in the swamp in Washington D.C. We discuss those stories and also more in this latest episode.

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Maria Zack's Earth Shattering Testimony - Kansas Senate Hearing
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Keywords
trumpnewsdemocratspoliticselectionbidenrepublicanukraineitalytruckers2020-electionitalygatemaria-zack
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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