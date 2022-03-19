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Italygate news goes to the Kansas Senate & Unhinged Liberal goes crazy at Truckers
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55 views • March 19, 2022
We once again discuss the top stories of the day in America and additionally world politics. One big story that the fake news is purposely not covering is the Italygate news went to the Kansas Senate. Barack Obama, Joe Biden and also other government officials won't be happy about that as Durham gets info about the crime in Italy. We also watch a crazy video of an unhinged liberal as he goes crazy at truckers in the swamp in Washington D.C. We discuss those stories and also more in this latest episode.
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Credits:
Maria Zack's Earth Shattering Testimony - Kansas Senate Hearing
https://rumble.com/vxil0v-maria-zacks-earth-shattering-testimony-kansas-senate-hearing.html
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
TheStormHasArrived17
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We The Media
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Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Breaking911
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Pepe Lives Matter
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Forecast 432Hz
https://t.me/Forecast432Hz
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
Liberty Overwatch
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel
Behizy
https://t.me/behizy
KanekoaTheGreat
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il Donaldo Trumpo
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Kandiss Taylor
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General Flynn
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Glenn Greenwald
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Audit the Vote PA
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GEORGENEWS
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BLUEPRINT
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JovanHuttonPulitzer
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MistyG
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Donald Trump Jr
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