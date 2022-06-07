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Dr. Ryan Cole With Dr. Brian Hooker "These Aren't Normal Cancers" Doctors All Over the World Are Noticing That "Something Is Wrong"
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934 views • June 07, 2022
Florida physician: "I've seen five kidney cancers in young patients. I usually see one kidney cancer every decade of my practice."
Chief of Oncology at a major hospital: "In young people, I'll see maybe one astrocytoma brain cancer a year. I've seen five after the boosters rolled out in the last month."
Another physician: "My 21-year-old son got the booster. Now he has a salivary gland cancer."
Family physician from Ireland: "I have seen the weirdest cancers after the shot rollout."
#Cancer #MedicalTyranny #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Luciferase #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #ConnectingTheDots
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Chief of Oncology at a major hospital: "In young people, I'll see maybe one astrocytoma brain cancer a year. I've seen five after the boosters rolled out in the last month."
Another physician: "My 21-year-old son got the booster. Now he has a salivary gland cancer."
Family physician from Ireland: "I have seen the weirdest cancers after the shot rollout."
#Cancer #MedicalTyranny #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Luciferase #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #ConnectingTheDots
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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