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"Why Home Schooling Parents And Citizens Should Stay Involved In Their Public Schools"
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13 views • February 28, 2022
Although home schooling is still rapidly growing in the U.S., there is a growing sentiment that home schooling parents need to find a way to stay involved with their local public schools. By caring about the public schools can benefit all local communities by encouraging academic progress and the overall society good. Home schooling parents and other citizens should not abandon public schools and holding them accountable for their young people's futures.
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