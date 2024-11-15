SN1439: Dismantling Disarray, Sterilization Operations & Border Battles ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5pbkh2-sn1439-dismantling-disarray-sterilization-operations-and-border-battles-.html]





[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/11/15/sn1439-dismantling-disarray-sterilization-operations-border-battles/]





In this fast paced transmission we do our level headed best to break down the incoming mental health crisis brought on by the election results and the ensuing chaos that will envelop the country afterwards. The political schism that’s occurring right now with President-elect Donald Trump will set the stage for some of the most controversial times in American history. Strap yourselves in ladies and gentleman, the next couple weeks will be tumultuous.





Today is the day, Nov. 14th, 2024, is the day that InfoWars.com was taken down, and their video streaming platform Banned.Video was dismantled as well. This was a shot across the bow. When they started this process earlier this year in May it was before the 1st Trump assassination attempt. This time they succeeded in temporarily disrupting InfoWars’ communications, this is happening as we get reports of Deep State bureaucrats leaving Washington in droves.





The advent of a Trump administration is doing more than people realize, and the entire geo-political and socio-cultural world is beginning to make a shift in response to it. Whether you’re for Trump or against him, the effect he’s having on everything creates a unique positioning opportunity for everyone involved. If you’re bored, you’re not paying attention - the future is calling.





