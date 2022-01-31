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Parliament House Canberra Rally 31 January 2022
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80 views • February 01, 2022
This captures our feelings and general poise when we (of the Convoy to Canberra crowd) collectively approached the doors of Parliament House Canberra after the speeches that day (31 January 2022). We probable all had in the back of our heads not to be violent in any way, nor attempt to push open the doors, because of what happened at the American Capital a year ago (and the negative media hype that followed). In that sense it was always going to be peaceful, but with it plenty of righteous and angry protest voice to make our feelings heard by those people on the other side of the marble and glass.
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