Heiko Schöning: Corruption Money for War and Pandemics

What do the “Covid pandemic”, the Stargate AI project and the gigantic rearmament program in Germany have in common? Analyst Heiko Schöning reveals: Criminal organisations always invest in global crises beforehand in order to then skim off gigantic profits. Where is the big money going currently? The current production sites reveal the plans of the global crisis mafia and how they skilfully use corruption money to implement their plans.