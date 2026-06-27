Melbourne Freedom Rally 27 June 2026 A

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Part one of two videos of today's rally, this one covering the start at Parliament House where the police questioned us about what we were up to. The speech in the Bourke Street Mall covered a multitude of topics relating to government and corporate corruption. We remain hopeful that our part of society that is awake to the lies will prevail, to the glory of God.