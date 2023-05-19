RUSSELL BRAND; CNN’S KAITLAN COLLINS ASK’S THE 45th PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES DONALD TRUMP: DO YOU WANT UKRAINE TO WIN THIS WAR?

May 17th, 2923.

Russell Brand commentary: Putin putting nuclear weapons on high alert; 45th President of the United States Donald Trump participates in a CNN Republican Town Hall moderated by CNN's Kaitlan Collins at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, May 10.

Kaitlan Collins: ‘Do you want Ukraine to win this war?’

Trump: ‘I don’t think in terms of winning and losing,

I think in terms of getting it settled and stop killing all these people, and braking down this country.’‘

Collins: ‘Can you say, you want Ukraine or Russia to win this war?’



