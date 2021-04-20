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Russian doctors petition against forced vaccination
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32 views • April 20, 2021
April 2021: the Russian association of independent doctors and physicians has petitioned the Russian government to stop the legislation now being passed that would force the recombinant poison called 'COVID-19 vaccine' on its citizenry.
It is a medical nonsense, a biohazard and a criminal legislation.
It is a medical nonsense, a biohazard and a criminal legislation.
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