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5 Must-Grow Perennial Vegetables: Harvest Year After Year... 👩🌾 🧑🌾
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524 views • April 30, 2022
Wish you could plant once and harvest the same plant year after year? Well you can! ...if you plant perennial vegetables. 🥬 🥬 🥬 Try some of these beautiful, unusual and surprisingly tasty options! Why not experiment with some new varieties and discover new favorites that will keep on producing year in year out?!
Ben shows us how, with these top 5 perennial vegetable tips. Let the love show and let the veg grow!
For our recent video on how to grow ravishing rhubarb, see: https://youtu.be/3eIugG-G3jM
If you love growing your own food, why not take a look at our online Garden Planner which is available from several major websites and seed suppliers:
https://www.GrowVeg.com
https://gardenplanner.almanac.com
https://gardenplanner.motherearthnews...
and many more...
To receive more gardening videos subscribe to our channel here: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_...
If you've noticed any pests or beneficial insects in your garden lately please report them to us at https://BigBugHunt.com
Shared from and subscribe to:
GrowVeg
https://www.youtube.com/c/Growveg-Garden-Planning-Apps/videos
Ben shows us how, with these top 5 perennial vegetable tips. Let the love show and let the veg grow!
For our recent video on how to grow ravishing rhubarb, see: https://youtu.be/3eIugG-G3jM
If you love growing your own food, why not take a look at our online Garden Planner which is available from several major websites and seed suppliers:
https://www.GrowVeg.com
https://gardenplanner.almanac.com
https://gardenplanner.motherearthnews...
and many more...
To receive more gardening videos subscribe to our channel here: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_...
If you've noticed any pests or beneficial insects in your garden lately please report them to us at https://BigBugHunt.com
Shared from and subscribe to:
GrowVeg
https://www.youtube.com/c/Growveg-Garden-Planning-Apps/videos
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