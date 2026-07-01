The Love Chapter Isn’t What You Think | Studies with Stearman-JULY 1 2026

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In this study of 1 Corinthians 13, Gary explains why the famous “love chapter” is far deeper than most people realize. Moving from spiritual gifts in 1 Corinthians 12 into the “more excellent way,” this message explores biblical love, the Body of Christ, and Paul’s unique revelation concerning the Church.
#1corinthians13 #biblestudy #biblicallove #garystearman #christianteaching
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