Jesus: The White Man

An article in this British newspaper "explained" what Jesus looked like. For that they rely on 'historians' and simply buy into the assumption that he was mortal man like anyone else.

This is a great opportunity for me to tell you what Jesus Christ looked like according to the Holy Scripture.

For starters, the Father of Jesus Christ was neither Judean, Egyptian, Semite, Jewish, Arab, Samaratan nor Roman. The Father of Jesus Christ is God the Father -- that's at least half of his DNA. Funny how Christians simply overlook this fact, especially as they rush to placate the Jews by claiming that "Jesus is Jewish." This oft-repeated statement is not proclaimed to honor Jesus Christ nor the Word of God, rather the statement is made is order to avoid being accused of antisemitism; for, if Christ was a Jew, and Christians worship a Jew, then we could not possible be guilt of this made-up sin (which is no sin at all).

Christians are utter fools to placate the Jews while dishonoring the Word of God.

You will never find a Scripture in the Bible that says "Jesus, the Jew," or "Jesus is Jewish." Far from it. The Jews never once claimed a common bloodline with Jesus Christ. They accused him of being born of fornication and a Samaritan. The Bible describes him as Jesus of Nazarath and Jesus the Galilean -- but

not once "Jesus the Jew" or Jesus from Judea or Jesus the Judean. It's not there!

Second, Jesus Christ is the "son of David," who is a descdenant of Jacob (renamed Israel) by way of Judah. The Bible says that King David was a man after God's own heart -- after the heart of Jesus Christ.

What did King David look like? He was handsome, with beautiful eyes and ruddy skin. (1 Samuel 16:12)

"Now he was ruddy, with beautiful eyes and a handsome appearance." 1 Samuel 16:12

Both Joseph (not the Father of Jesus) and the Virgin Mary (the mother of Jesus) traced their ancetry to King David. It is entirely reasonable to assume that Mary looked very much like their ancester King David, who had ruddy (white) skin and beautiful eyes. Swarthy men cannot blush -- they are incapable of being "ruddy," which is red or rosy cheeks. Blacks don't have rosy cheeks, neither do the swarthy dark folk described by some "historian."

The Bible describes Jesus Christ as the Rose of Sharon (Song of Solomon 2:1) and the Lilly of the Valley (Song 2:1) -- very White flowers, and the Rose of Sharon has a touch of blush as well.

If one goes to the book of Revelation, Jesus has hair as White as wool (not black or brown) and eyes like a flame of fire (which could be blue or yellow or red, but likely blue but never brown or dark). Revelation 1:14

Based upon the Holy Scriptures alone, it is implausible that Jesus Christ was a swarthy (dark skinned) man with brown hair and brown skin and brown eyes. Can brown eyes be beautiful? Why of course, but brown eyes are 80% of the worlds population -- why would one note the exceptional beauty of very average eyes? The only way you can do that is to say that "everyone has beautiful eyes," which ads nothing to the conversation. Likewise with his physical appearance as "handsome." Most men are average, not "handsome." Most eyes are brown, not "beautiful." The description of Jesus Christ in this article simply contradicts what the Holy Scriptures say.

Jesus Christ was White -- ruddy skin, handsome appearance, and beautiful eyes.

Fritz Berggren, PhD

