The Book of Hebrews from the Paraphrased Bible Part 2 8:9 - 12:17.
Published Yesterday

This reading was created in 1989. God explains how He is going to take care of the Israelis. God will remember their sins no more. It is a new agreement between God and His people. It describes God's Temple in detail. This is a very important Book for all believers to understand.

gospelhebrewsgods family

