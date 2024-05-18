The Book of Hebrews from the Paraphrased Bible Part 2 8:9 - 12:17.

This reading was created in 1989. God explains how He is going to take care of the Israelis. God will remember their sins no more. It is a new agreement between God and His people. It describes God's Temple in detail. This is a very important Book for all believers to understand.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.