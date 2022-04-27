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Ep. 689 – Theatre Group Creates ‘Family Sex Show’ Featuring Nudity & Sexual Exploration For Kids
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66 views • April 27, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with a disturbing story out of the U.K., where a theatre group is attempting to host a play called the "Family Sex Show," which has the actors getting naked in front of families, while they encourage children to explore sexual pleasure.
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© FreedomProject 2022
🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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