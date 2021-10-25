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Wappie Roy heeft het helemaal door!
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251 views • October 25, 2021
Wappie Roy Lubbers snapt het helemaal, de ongevaccineerden krijgen nu overal de schuld van. Ja, ja, gekkie Roy heeft het helemaal door, want als de ongevaccineerden binnenkort naar de winkel gaan zonder mondkapje kan iedereen zien dat het de ongevaccineerden zijn! Inderdaad Roy, dat zou een goed plan zijn, weet je wat nog een beter plan is? Even de stoere jongen uithangen en niet zo bang zijn voor een prikje, dan mag jij straks ook gewoon lekker overal weer naar binnen. En doe je dat niet? Dan mag je lekker in je auto blijven zitten of op de bank thuis. Maar voel je niet verplicht hoor! Watje!
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