© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daddy Lumba Passes Away at 65 | Ghana Mourns Highlife Legend
Description
Ghana’s beloved highlife icon Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kojo Fosu, has passed away after a short illness on July 26, 2025. Known for his powerful lyrics and soulful music, Daddy Lumba deeply impacted the African music scene and touched countless lives. Fans and family are grieving this great loss. Watch this tribute to remember his legendary career and lasting influence. Subscribe for ongoing updates and official funeral announcements.
Hashtags
#DaddyLumba #GhanaMusicLegend #HighlifeMusic #RestInPeace #MusicIcon #AfricanMusic #GhanaCulture #MusicTribute #RIPDaddyLumba #LegendaryMusician